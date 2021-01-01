Grohe 26 469 Rainshower Allure 1.8 GPM Single Function Rain Shower Head Starlight Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function

From grohe
Grohe 26 469 Rainshower Allure 1.8 GPM Single Function Rain Shower Head Grohe 26 469 Features:Covered under Grohe's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useSingle function rain shower headShower head rotates 30-degrees on a swivel ball assemblyDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is includedGrohe 26 469 Specifications:Shower Head Width: 9-1/16"Shower Head Depth: 9-1/16"Shower Head Height: 1-3/4"Flow Rate (GPM): 1.8 gallons-per-minute Single Function Starlight Chrome