Tired of looking at your dull wall or seeking alternatives to enhance and update your existing wall decor weather it's a contemporary rustic approach or a modern design, our textured reclaimed wood wall panels provides a series of color choices and patterns, you will be ensured to select 1 that will compliment your decor and design to provide an extraordinary finish. This is a natural wood product that may have color variations, knots, pin holes, mineral streaks with varying surfaces textures which is the beauty of these elements of wood providing a rustic wall design. These reclaimed wood wall panels can be installed vertically, horizontally and diagonally with the ability to construct your own overall pattern to bring you a beautiful vivid accent wall to your stylish and wonderful home or office decorative textured wall panels provide a simple peel and stick installation onto any existing wall for a contemporary and new stylish design. Back of each panel provides adhesives strips and prefabricated ridges for in prevention for shrinkage and expansions due to weather changes which will not alter your overall appearance of your wall. Easy and simple installation. Adhesive strips on back of each panel for peel and stick installation nailer recommended to nail on the adhesive to secure the panels in the area that is needed to complete the installation of the panels any events of uneven walls, textured walls and temperature changes for the finishing touch. Kingsman Hardware 26-1/2-in x 7-in Embossed Light Brown Wainscot Wall Panel (8-Pack) | W3D10REG-LT