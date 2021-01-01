25V Cordless Electric Drill Bits Screwdriver Kit Handheld Power Tool + Battery-EU Plug/Two Batteries

Feature:1. Lock the bit through the rotating chuck.2. 2-speed function, the machine top one key switch.3.The speed control switch increases with the increase of the speed.4. Clockwise & anticlockwise rotation, only a slight push can be done.5. Waterproof (the Li-battery part is not waterproof)6. Soft handle, non-slip more comfortable.7. LED lights, the light keeps on for 10s after use, convenient in the dark working environment.8. Battery light display, clearly grasp the remaining power status, reasonable distribution intensity.9. Precise control for drilling wood, metal, wall and all screw driving.10. Smart and high efficiency, stepless speed change, high torque function11. Ideal for DIY, home and general building, engineering using, etc.