Ivation 25L Portable Electric Cooler and Warmer - Great for Camping, Travel and Picnics, Blue
Whether you're planning your next road trip, outdoor picnic or camping, pack your snacks and drinks in the Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and warmer from Ivation. A 25 l interior compartment allows for ample storage space for food and drinks. The dual function cooler heats up to 130°F to keep your food hot and cools to 40°F to keep your drinks cold. It includes built-in fans and 1 button to safely switch hot/cold for an effortless operation. The airtight and watertight lid cover also includes ergonomic grips for quick open/close access. The dual power cords easily allow you to plug-in anywhere in your home or vehicle and include a safety wire storage space. Color: Blue.