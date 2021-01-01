From solar group inc
25FT CAT7 10 Gigabit Ethernet Ultra Flat Patch Cable for Modem Router LAN Network Gold Plated Shielded RJ45 Connectors Faster Than CAT6a CAT6 CAT5e.
Advertisement
ULTRA FLAT - CAT-7 10 Gigabit Ultra Flat Ethernet cable, slim and flexible, easy to fit into the tightest spaces 10 GBPS DATA SPEED - Compliant with ANSI/TIA/EIA 568-B, 2-1, Up to 10 Gbps Speed and Meets all Proposed CAT-7 Requirements; Supports: 10GBASE-T; 1000 BASE-T; 100 BASE-T; 10 BASE-T PROTECTION FROM INTERFERENCE - Shielded Twisted Pair and RJ45 Connectors to Protect Against EMI/RFI Interference HIGH QUALITY SHIELDED RJ45 CONNECTORS - 50 Micron Gold plated Contact Pins in each Shielded RJ45 Connector GREAT NETWORKING COMPATIBILITY - Backward Compatible with Cat-5e / Cat-6 / Cat-6a Ethernet Cables