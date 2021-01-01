From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 2591 Exeter 2 Light 21-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 2591 Exeter 2 Light 21-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from brassIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsThis product is designed for use outdoorsRated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 21-1/2"Width: 8"Extension: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 10.0 lbsBackplate Height: 9-1/4"Backplate Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black