Century 25879F Minimalism 12-5/8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Polished Chrome Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Century 25879F Minimalism 12-5/8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Premium quality finish completes the look of furniture and cabinetryConstructed of metal and with attention to fine detailIncludes mounting hardware for easy installationCoordinates with other products from the Minimalism CollectionCovered by a 30 Day Limited WarrantySpecifications:Length: 15-1/2" (394 mm)Center to Center: 12-5/8" (320 mm)Projection: 1-3/16" (30 mm)Material: ZincProduct Variations:25878: 5 Inch Center to Center Pull25879B: 7-9/16 Inch Center to Center Pull25879F (This Model): 12-5/8 Inch Center to Center Pull Handle Polished Chrome