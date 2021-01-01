Moen 2570 1/2 Inch Sweat (Copper-to-Copper) Posi-Temp Pressure Balancing Rough-In Valve (With Stops) Showers Shower Valves 1/2 Inch

Moen 2570 1/2 Inch Sweat (Copper-to-Copper) Posi-Temp Pressure Balancing Rough-In Valve (With Stops) Product Features: Valve is constructed of brass ensuring durability and dependability Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installations Features Moen's M-PACT® common valve system Posi-Temp® pressure balancing valve maintains water pressure and controls temperature Designed for sweat (CC) inlet / outlet connections Integrated service stops allow you to turn water off at the valve Back-to-back installation capabilities Sturdy mounting bracket included with valve Note: This is the rough-in valve only - valve trim is required to complete product Product Technologies / Benefits: M-PACT® Common Valve System: Designed with the future in mind, M-PACT® allows you to install one valve that will make future renovations painless. Upgrade your trim at any point in the decorating or construction process - or even years down the road - without replacing any faucet plumbing. Posi-Temp® Valve: A pressure balancing valve that maintains water temperature within 3° F. Built-in temperature limit stops allow you to control how far the handle rotates, in effect controlling the range of water temperature. The Posi-Temp® offers the best water flow available for any comparable valve. Product Specifications: Connection Size: 1/2" Connection Type: Sweat (also known as "CC") Cartridge Included: 1222 Number of Ports: 4 Variations: 2570: This model 2510: IPS connections, no stops 2520: Sweat (CC) connections, no stops 2580: PEX connections, no stops 2590: IPS connections, with stops Different Types of Valve Inlet / Outlet Connections: 1/2 Inch N/A