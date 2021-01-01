From corbett lighting
Corbett Lighting 257-12 Symphony Single Light 28-3/4" Tall Wall Sconce with Handmade Venetian Glass Shade Gold Leaf / Polished Stainless Indoor
Advertisement
Corbett Lighting 257-12 Symphony Single Light 28-3/4" Tall Wall Sconce with Handmade Venetian Glass Shade The Symphony staggers its glass-ringed lights at different heights for an elegant effect. Bevel-cut rods and an asymmetrical frame exude mid-century vibes and can also be mounted as a sconceFeaturesMasterfully constructed from hand-crafted ironComes with handmade venetian glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 28-3/4"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 7-3/4"Product Weight: 18.4 lbsShade Height: 11-7/8"Shade Width: 1-1/8"Backplate Height: 8"Backplate Width: 5-1/4"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Gold Leaf / Polished Stainless