256GB Ultra SDXC UHSI Memory Card 100MBs C10 U1 Full HD SD Card SDSDUNR256GGN6IN

Best Quality Guranteed. Fast for better pictures and Full HD video(2) (2)Full HD (1920x1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors Great choice for compact to mid-range point-and-shoot cameras From 32GB to 256GB(1) to store tons of pictures and even more Full HD video(2) (1)1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes Actual user storage less Exceptional video recording performance with UHS Speed Class 1 (U1)(5) and Class 10 rating for Full HD video (1080p)(2) (5)UHS Speed Class 1 (U1) designates a performance option to support real time video recording with UHS enabled host devices Quick transfer speeds up to 100MB/s* *Up to 100MB/s[64GB-256GB; 90MB/s for 32GB] read speed; write speed lower Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, usage conditions, and other factors 1MB=1,000,000 bytes 10-Year Manufacturer Warranty(3) (3)