256GB Ultra Portable Data Storage Fast External SSD Candy Apple RED PCMACMobile USBCUSBA Dual Cable Included HTESD250R

Best Quality Guranteed. Ultra Portable, Super fast and sleek External SSD, Store and back up your files anywhere, no power required, pocketable size. No moving parts, so you can take it anywhere, Compact size allows it to fit anywhere. Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Time Machine, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One, and Tesla Sentry Mode USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A Cables included to insure compatibility with latest devices. *Can be used with other devices with appropriate adapter Limited 5-Year Manufacturer Warranty