256GB SSD PRO HXS - internal ssd - SATA 6Gb/s Solid State Drive - 7mm/2.5-inch - SSD - VisionTek

The VisionTek PRO HXS Series 2.5" 7mm SSD is designed to bring ultra-fast, reliable storage to PC users. With the shift from the hard disk drive to the solid state drive these PRO HXS Series SSDs are a drop-in replacement option for a hard disk drive (HDD). It delivers superior reliability, durability, power efficiency and performance - keeps your system working reliably in the toughest of conditions. Conforming to the industry standard SATA connector specification, these SSDs integrate easily into existing storage infrastructures. The VisionTek PRO HXS Series SSDs provide high bandwidth and IOPS while efficiently managing write amplification. Employing SSD technology in a system enables faster boot times, quicker application load times, lower power consumption, and enhanced reliability.