From jar systems
256GB Micro SD Card Gaming Plus Nintendo Switch Compatible High Speed 100MBs 4K Video Recording Micro SDXC UHSI A1 Class 10
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. [Gaming Series] Especially designed for Gaming Consoles. A1 spec enables high speed data transfer for game professionals [Ultra HD] Read/Write up to 100/60 MB/s. UltraHD video displaying/recording [Compatibility] Storage for Laptop, Tablet, PC, Smartphones, Camera, e-Reader. Files, Videos, Music [Environment] Waterproof, shockproof, temperature-proof and X-Ray proof [Support] 5-year limited warranty