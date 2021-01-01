Kalco 2567AF Chesapeake 7 Light Bowl Pendant Antique Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kalco 2567AF Chesapeake 7 Light Bowl Pendant Seven Light Pendant from the Chesapeake CollectionIn the Chesapeake Collection, the acanthus leaves and scroll designs of ancient Rome combine with the warm, natural materials of Kalco Lighting. In this traditional collection, these elements come together to create an elegant and sophisticated, yet welcoming, addition to any room. Search "Kalco 2567" for additional Finish and Shade OptionsFeatures:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSecure metal mounting assembly1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsSloped ceiling compatibleCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsRequires (7) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulb (Not Included)UL / cUL Listed for Dry LocationsBulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Dimensions:Height: 38" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Maximum Height: 38" (including chain / down rods)Width: 32" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Diameter: 32"Chain Length: 96"Wire Length: 156"Canopy Height: 8"Canopy Width: 13"Product Weight: 36 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 7Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 420Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Antique Silver Leaf