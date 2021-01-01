Hinkley Lighting 2565 Alford Place 3 Light 20-1/2" Tall Open Air Outdoor Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Hinkley Lighting 2565 Alford Place 3 Light 20-1/2" Tall Open Air Outdoor Wall Sconce The clean and classic design of Alford Place from the Open Air Collection features a line of chandelier options. Each traditional oversized cage entraps a series of lamps enclosed by clear seedy glass. Available in Oil Rubbed Bronze and Museum Black finish, Alford Place provides excellent illumination from all sides. The stylish Open Air collection includes outdoor-rated chandeliers, pendants and sconces that provide design-conscious solutions to a variety of exterior environments. Features Constructed from aluminum Includes a clear shade Requires (3) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbs This product is designed for use outdoors Rated for wet locations Dimensions Height: 20-1/2" Width: 12" Extension: 13-1/2" Backplate Height: 8-1/4" Backplate Width: 5-1/2" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 3 Bulbs Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 180 watts Voltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze