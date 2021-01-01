Signature Hardware 256015 60" Brass Console Stand Only Oil Rubbed Bronze Fixture Lavatory Sink Console Stands Only

Signature Hardware 256015 60" Brass Console Stand Only For a custom look, this Console Sink Stand allows you to create your own vanity by topping it with the sink or counter you choose. Its durable support legs are made of solid brass and feature a corrosion-resistant oil rubbed bronze finish, promising to last and retain their beauty. Add this stylish stand to any size bathroom to make it feel more spacious.Signature Hardware 256015 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's limited lifetime warrantyMade of brassStand comes with side support rods, two support legs, and 60" front support rodFront support can be custom cut on site to fit your vanity top dimensionsTop and sink not includedSignature Hardware 256015 Specifications:Length: 60" (left to right of console stand)Width: 18-3/4" (front to back of console stand)Height: 33-1/2" (top to bottom of console stand) Console Stands Only Oil Rubbed Bronze