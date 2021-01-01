From newport brass
Newport Brass 2560-4261 Skylar 9.25 GPM Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Handshower Forever Brass (PVD) Faucet Tub Filler
Advertisement
Newport Brass 2560-4261 Skylar 9.25 GPM Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Handshower Brass construction Euro-motion ceramic disc 40 mm valve cartridge 9.25 gallons (35 liters) per minute spout maximum flow rate ADA compliant lever handle with pull-out diverter 3/4" braided hot and cold supply lines (with 1/2" adapters) 38" (96.5 cm) tub spout height at outlet 8-11/16" (22.1 cm) tub spout reach (center-center) Contemporary handshower design of resin construction 1.8 gallons (6.7 liters) per minute handshower maximum flow rate Floor mounting bracket with integral base and escutcheon Single Handle Forever Brass (PVD)