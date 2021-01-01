From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 255-C3 Hampton 4 Light 15" Wide Taper Candle Pendant Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants Bowl Shaped
Hudson Valley Lighting 255-C3 Hampton 4 Light 15" Wide Taper Candle Pendant FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a glass urn shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(4) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required60" of adjustable chain includedFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 30-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 90-3/4"Width: 14-1/2"Product Weight: 21 lbsChain Length: 60"Shade Height: 14-1/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Bowl Shaped Aged Brass