Corbett Lighting 255-54 Libra 46-1/4" Wide Integrated LED Chandelier with Handmade Iron and Glass Shades Silver Leaf / Polished Stainless Indoor

Corbett Lighting 255-54 Libra 46-1/4" Wide Integrated LED Chandelier with Handmade Iron and Glass Shades The Libra’s scales hold an aesthetic balance. Textured glass slides off the tops of these Antique-Silver Leaf scales, creating intrigue. The Libra's lighting is indirect and projects up through eclipsing discs resulting in an intimate atmosphereFeaturesHang-straight canopy included with purchaseMasterfully constructed from hand-crafted ironComes with handmade iron and glass shadesIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with universal dimmer - not includedIncludes (1) 6" downrod, (2) 12" downrod, and (1) 18" downrodUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 11-1/2"Minimum Height: 13-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 61-1/4"Width: 46-1/4"Product Weight: 52 lbsShade Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 3360Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 48 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 4 Silver Leaf / Polished Stainless