Houzer 2522-9BS3-1 Glowtone Series Topmount Stainless Steel 3-hole Single Bowl Kitchen Sink, 9-Inch Deep

The Houzer 2522-9BS3-1 Glowtone Builder Series Topmount Single Bowl Kitchen Sink is built for value-minded professional. This builder series are builder's specification-grade and have a deeper, heavy-gauge construction that delivers quality you can reply on and popular styling that satisfies homeowners. It features heavy 18 gauge, 3 faucet mounting holes, a lustrous satin finish with highlighted rim that is easy to clean and maintain, self-rimming edges, StoneGuard undercoating over super silencer pad. Overall size is 25 inch by 22 inch and bowl measures 21 inches by 15.75-inches and spacious 9 inch depth handles larger pots and pans. Compatible with Houzer sink accessory Bottom Grid models BG-2500 and Cutting Board CB-2500. Covered by lifetime limited warranty and meets ASME A112.19.3-2000, UPC and CSA standards. Fits 30 inch cabinets.