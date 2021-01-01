Kalco 2513 Additional Finish and Shade Options for Cottonwood 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light Sienna Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity

Kalco 2513 Additional Finish and Shade Options for Cottonwood 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light Three Light Bathroom Fixture from the Cottonwood CollectionThe Cottonwood Collection was inspired by it’s namesake tree. The metal branches of the fixture’s arms are available in two of Kalco’s warm metal finishes while the blooms of light are available in either Kalco’s Calcite shade or Hand-painted Art Glass. Although each of the customizable options are very different, their union always sophisticatedly rustic.Features:Secure metal mounting assembly1 Year Limited Warranty on defectsUL / cUL Listed for Damp LocationsIncludes (3) 35 watt G9 base bulbsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - G9: A bi pin or 'bipin socket', G9 bulbs have a pin spread of 9 mm and are used mostly in 120V or 230V fixtures with halogen bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: G9 Bulb base uses primarily a Halogen bulb but is also available as Fluorescent, LED, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 8.5"Width: 30" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 8" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 6" (height from center of outlet)Backplate Depth: 0.63"Backplate Height: 7.75"Backplate Width: 4.75"Wire Length: 6"Product Weight: 7 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: HalogenNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 35Wattage: 105Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Vanity Light Sienna Bronze