From moen
Moen 25113 Multi-Function Hand Shower Package with Hose Shower Head Shower Arm and Slide Bar Included from the Refresh Collection Chrome Showers
Advertisement
Moen 25113 Multi-Function Hand Shower Package with Hose, Shower Head, Shower Arm, and Slide Bar Included from the Refresh Collection Product Features:Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useHand Shower Package Includes: Hand shower, hose, holding bracket, slide bar, shower head, and shower armAll hardware required for installation is includedProduct Specifications:Multiple spray functions - featuring 5 spray patternsFlow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Shower Head Diameter: 4"Hand Shower Diameter: 4"Hose Length: 60"Includes adjustable sliding parking bracket for hand showerIntegrated dual-check valves Multi Function Chrome