From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 25100/3L Belmont 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elk Lighting 25100/3L Belmont 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with clear water glass shadesRequires (3) medium (E26) bulbsMounted with adjustable cordRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 36"Product Weight: 14.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 36"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoVoltage: 120 volts Satin Nickel