From hudson valley lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting Polished Nickel Hudson Valley Lighting 2502 Bradford 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light... Model 2502-PN (Indoor Lighting)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Hudson Valley Lighting 2502 Bradford 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with frosted glass tapered shades(2) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 13-3/4"Extension: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 2 lbsShade Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Diameter: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Polished Nickel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com