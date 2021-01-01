Sonneman 2502 Bauhaus Columns Single Light 24" Tall Integrated LED Bath Bar with an Etched Glass Shade - ADA Compliant Satin Chrome Indoor Lighting

Sonneman 2502 Bauhaus Columns Single Light 24" Tall Integrated LED Bath Bar with an Etched Glass Shade - ADA Compliant Less is definitely more when solid geometry defines functional utility with the elegance of minimal simplicity. Strong modern columns of powerful LED light command a sophisticated and solid presence.FeaturesDesigned by Robert Sonneman, who is known for exemplifying the best in modern designCan be mounted vertically or horizontallyConstructed of durable metalsComes with an etched glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingMountable with lights directed upward or downwardDimmable via TRIAC/ELV Dimmer (Dimmer not included).UL and ETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with ADA standardsCovered under 5 year manufacture's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24"Width: 2-1/4"Extension: 4"Depth: 4"Shade Height: 24"Shade Diameter: 2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1650Wattage: 15 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Bath Bar Satin Chrome