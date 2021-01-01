250/500ML Glass Measuring Cup, Heat-Resistant Glass Graduated Beaker Mug With Handle For Milk, Wine, Hot Or Cold Liquid, Microwave, Oven Safe （1/2 PCS

Specifications: High temperature borosilicate glass, heat resistant, also could be place on cool refrigerator. Both side with conversion measure scale easy to read. Perfect for measuring wet and dry ingredients, good for drinking directly, measuring when bake and cooking. It is suitable for microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher safe. Item Name: Measuring Cup Material: High Borosilicate Glass Capacity: 250ml/500ml (Optional) Features: Transparent, Handle, Heat-resisting, with Scale 250ml Size: 8.5cm x 8.7cm x 6cm/3.35" x 3.43" x 2.36" (Approx.) 500ml Size: 11cm x 10.5cm x 7.5cm/4.33" x 4.13" x 2.95" (Approx.) Notes: Due to the difference in the configuration of the light and the screen, the color of the item may be slightly different from the images. Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement. Package Includes: 1 x Measuring Cup