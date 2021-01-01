From renata
25 x CR1632 Renata 3 Volt Lithium Coin Cell Batteries
Specifications: Chemistry: Lithium Size: CR1632 Voltage: 3V Brand: Renata Dimensions: 16 mm x 3.2 mm Qty: 25 Features: High Energy & Continuous Voltage Supply Long shelf Life (up to 10 years) Ideal Temperature Resistance Superior Storage capacity Ideal for the following applications: Car Remotes Calculators Watches Clocks Remote Controls Memory Backup Collars Glucometer Portable Devices Much More Equivalent batteries: DL1632