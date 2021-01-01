From contemporary home living
47.25" White Wood Dining Table
Update your space with this beautiful dining table. The perfect addition to your breakfast nook or kitchen, this table is great for sharing a meal, having a snack or even doing homework. Features: White dining table; Made of wood material. Chairs not included and it sold separately. Mixes seamlessly with a wide variety of home furnishings and decor. Dress up the table with a runner or a centerpiece for a quick and easy update. Recommended for indoor use only. Dimensions: Measures 30.5"H x 31.5"W x 47.25"D. Material(s): wood, metal