Feit Electric 25-Watt Equivalent MR11 GU4 Bi-Pin CEC 12-Volt Landscape Garden LED Light Bulb, Bright White 3000K (6-Pack)

This Feit Electric 25-Watt equivalent MR11 low voltage landscape flood LED light bulb has a GU4 base. Featuring bright white light and damp location rating this landscape LED is our highest quality outdoor specialty light that is perfect for any outdoor and low voltage lighting application. This MR11 reflector produces a similar light output (245-Lumen) and only uses 3-Watt of electricity up to 88% less energy than a standard 25-Watt incandescent light bulb. The lights have an average life of 25,000-hour/22.8-years and are safe for indoor or outside use. Choose a dependable high quality 12-Volt MR11 bulb for residential or commercial applications.