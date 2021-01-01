Westinghouse 25-Watt Equivalent MR11 Dimmable LED Light Bulb, Bright White

The Mini Reflector MR11 LED is perfect for use in track and recessed light fixtures and the ideal energy-saving replacement for halogen light bulbs. A color temperature of 3000K creates a bright white light ideal for task or accent lighting. Reduce energy costs and save up to 84% over the lifetime of this Westinghouse LED. Using only 4-Watt of energy, it produces the same light output as a 25-Watt halogen. This dimmable LED is suitable for enclosed fixtures and for use in damp locations like outdoor-rated accent and landscape light fixtures. Make the switch to LED light bulbs from Westinghouse, a trusted, global brand. Westinghouse knows lighting and offers products with exceptional quality, reliability and functionality. Product reference number 35153.