From lebomar international group
25 to 35 Adapter SSD Mounting Bracket Kit 25 to 35 Drive Bay Metal Adapter Mounting Bracket Hard Drive Holder with 5pcs Reusable Cord Organizer
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Metal Material- Our ssd mounting bracket is made of metal, which could strengthen the heat-sinking capability, so provides your hard drive a full protection. 2.5' To 3.5' - 2.5' To 3.5' Mounting Adapter Bracket SSD Caddy, Support 2.5' hard drives (SSD and HDD) of laptop, compatible with SATA I, SATA II, SATA III. PRECISE FIT- 4 screw holes are designed on the SSD Bracket Mounting Adapter Bracket, which precisely corresponds to the 4 screw holes on the hard drive. SCREWS INCLUDED- 16 pcs(8pcs per adapter) screws included for each 2.5 to 3.5 bracket to ensure you can mount the bracket onto the PC case. Package Include: 2 x ssd mounting bracket 2.5 to 3.5, 16x Screw, 5pcs colorful Reusable Cord Organizer