25 to 35 Adapter SSD Mounting Bracket Kit 25 to 35 Drive Bay Metal Adapter Mounting Bracket Hard Drive Holder with 5pcs Reusable Cord Organizer

Best Quality Guranteed. Metal Material- Our ssd mounting bracket is made of metal, which could strengthen the heat-sinking capability, so provides your hard drive a full protection. 2.5' To 3.5' - 2.5' To 3.5' Mounting Adapter Bracket SSD Caddy, Support 2.5' hard drives (SSD and HDD) of laptop, compatible with SATA I, SATA II, SATA III. PRECISE FIT- 4 screw holes are designed on the SSD Bracket Mounting Adapter Bracket, which precisely corresponds to the 4 screw holes on the hard drive. SCREWS INCLUDED- 16 pcs(8pcs per adapter) screws included for each 2.5 to 3.5 bracket to ensure you can mount the bracket onto the PC case. Package Include: 2 x ssd mounting bracket 2.5 to 3.5, 16x Screw, 5pcs colorful Reusable Cord Organizer