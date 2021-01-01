Blackstone 25 Piece Griddle Toolkit with Grilling and Cleaning Tools

Have everything you need to cook like a professional on your griddle with this Blackstone 25 piece griddle toolkit. Stop gathering all of your griddle accessories piece by piece and get them all together in this convenient set. Become a meat and veggies griddle master with the spatulas, kebobs and tongs in this kit. Keep your cooking and preparation areas clean with the grease cup liners, griddle scraper, and scrub pads designed to help clean stubborn grease. Use the spatula holder and magnetic hooks to stay organized and add some flare to your cooking station.