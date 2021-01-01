Mizani 25 Miracle Cream 25 Benefit Leave-In 8.5 oz., One Size

What it is: A multi-benefit leave-in cream with UV protection for color-treated hair that defines curls and coils and addresses dryness. Hair Type: Curly and CoilyHair Texture: Medium and ThickKey Benefits: Adds Moisture and Softness, Controls Frizz, Protects Color from UV RaysFormulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Coconut Oil: Enhances moisture and controls frizz.Ingredient Callouts: Free of mineral oil.What Else You Need to Know: This leave-in cream is ideal for tighter curls and texture types that benefit from extra moisture. It can be used as a primer and heat protectant before styling, a protectant from UV rays, and as the cream step in the LCO or max-hydration method. This cream is also free of silicones and petrolatum. Suggested Usage:-Work a nickel- to quarter-size amount between hands.-Emulsify in your hands and apply from ends to roots.-Add more as necessary.-Do not rinse the cream out. -For sun protection, apply prior to exposure-Size:8.5 oz/ 250 mLIngredients: -Coconut Oil: Enhances moisture and controls frizz. Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera Oil/Coconut Oil, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Fragrance, Cetrimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Linalool, Fumaric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Benzyl Salicylate, Isoeugenol.