Richlawn Turf Food is an organic-based lawn fertilizer that comes in a 25 lb bag with an analysis of 10-2-5 and a coverage of 2, 500 Sq. Ft. This coverage provides the university recommended 1 lb of nitrogen per 1, 000 Sq. Ft. which is necessary to achieve maximum results for turf in Colorado. For optimum results fertilizer should be applied 3-5 times during the growing season. Due to its unique ingredients, Richlawn Turf Food thickens and strengthens the root system of grass and enhances its ability to fight off attacks from disease as well as insects. Another major benefit of the product is a thick and healthy turf that saves water. Because all of our products are produced close to our major sales area, our carbon footprint is very small compared to other brands that ship their products across the country. Richlawn 25-lb 2500 Sq. 10- 2- 5 All-purpose Lawn Fertilizer | RTF25-80