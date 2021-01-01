Adding authenticity to our faux beam installation, our flex beam straps replicate the look of the heavy-duty, forged iron hardware commonly used to secure beams. The beam strap is purely decorative and can be used to hide seams when installing two beams together or just add a rustic flair. Sold in rolls, the flex beam strap can be easily cut with a utility knife or scissors and attaches to beams with adhesive and finishing nails. Ekena Millwork 0.25-in x 1.5-in x 24-in Black Resin Decorative Strap | BMSTRF02X24TRBL