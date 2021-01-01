TEHILA 25 in. x 21.5 in. ABS Plastic Freestanding Utility Sink in White - Black Metal Legs and P-Trap Kit

This freestanding utility sink is the perfect update your laundry room or basement laundry area. This sink is not only beautiful, but it is also paired with a glossy white finish to bring a new modern sensibility to the laundry room. Choose your own faucet and accessories to compliment your decor and new THILA tub. Sturdy metal legs, with floor levelers accommodates for uneven surfaces. Yes, you can love your laundry room. Step-by-step installation instructions are included. 1-year limited warranty.