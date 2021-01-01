From greendale home fashions
Greendale Home Fashions 25 in. x 47 in. 2-Piece Deep Seating Outdoor Lounge Chair Cushion Set in Palm Leaves White
Enhance the look and feel of your patio furniture with this Greendale Home Fashions Deep Seat Cushion Set. The poly-wrapped foam seat cushion retains its firm shape and comes with a zipper closure. The plush back pillow is overstuffed with a soft polyfiber fill made from 100% recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles and features a sewn closure. Cushions are covered with a UV resistant, 100% polyester outdoor fabric that resists fading, stains, water and mildew. Both cushions feature a decorative trim cording. This set is the perfect replacement for many wrought iron and rattan original chair sets. A variety of colors and prints are available to enhance your outdoor decor.