Skyview fixed skylight scatters sunbeams throughout your living space, creating a bright, airy home. Acrylic double dome glass is designed to withstand the impact of hurricane winds, rain and hail, and its glazing provides optimal thermal comfort. Dual-pane insulation allows you to bask in the sun without overheating. Aluminum exterior frame features solid heliarc-welded corners, providing leak-proof performance. Interior frame is constructed from aluminum, increasing insulation performance. Self-flashing installation fits directly over the roof’s rough opening and is already sealed to ensure leak-proof performance. Lifetime warranty protects your investment and gives you peace of mind. Skyview 14.25-in x 46.25-in Fixed Self-Flashing Skylight | N1STDDWCMSNN2052