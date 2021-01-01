The Arke Civik interior spiral staircase line of products consists of spiral staircase models, additional risers, handrails, center poles, matching balcony rails and safety bars. The Civik spiral staircase kits are available in 47, 55 and 63-in diameters and 3 colors – powder-coated black, white and satin grey. The Civik stair treads are manufactured of 12-gauge steel. Each standard kit comes with 12 treads, 1 landing, black ABS tread covers, balusters, handrails made of an aluminum core with a vinyl cover, landing rail and hardware. Each kit installs with a 360Ð turn. By adding or subtracting treads to achieve different heights the rotation will change by approximately 26 - 30Ð per tread. Safety bars – required by some municipalities - are available in a set of 12 to close off the back of the treads (creating a 4” maximum gap). Arke staircases can be easily installed by the homeowner in a single day using common household tools. A complete installation guide is included with all kits. Toll-free support is available (888) 782-4758. Consult your local building inspector for any questions and specifics regarding compliance with the local building codes prior to purchase. Arke 20.25-in x 13.1-in White Stair Riser Stainless Steel | K03008