Costway 25 in. Width Big and Tall Brown Polyester Convertible Ergonomic Recliner

This is our brand new and convertible sleeper chair, which is a perfect addition to any household that wants comfort and convenience without giving up a ton of space. The unique folding design makes this chair easy to transform. It has multiple positions, such as a chair with armrests, chaise lounge or a bed. Featuring steel construction, this chair can retains its value over the long term. A pillow comes as a gift, which you can use as a pillow or cushion. You can put it in the living room, the bedroom, or even the office. Buy yours today!. Color: Brown.