From costway

Costway 25 in. Width Big and Tall Brown Polyester Convertible Ergonomic Recliner

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This is our brand new and convertible sleeper chair, which is a perfect addition to any household that wants comfort and convenience without giving up a ton of space. The unique folding design makes this chair easy to transform. It has multiple positions, such as a chair with armrests, chaise lounge or a bed. Featuring steel construction, this chair can retains its value over the long term. A pillow comes as a gift, which you can use as a pillow or cushion. You can put it in the living room, the bedroom, or even the office. Buy yours today!. Color: Brown.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com