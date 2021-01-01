Kingston Brass 25 in. W Bath Vanity in Chrome with Stainless Steel Vanity Top in Silver with Silver Basin

Kingston Brass brings forth bold design and smooth lines, enhancing your contemporarily styled home. Heavy, durable, and beautiful, this vanity top will give your bathroom a sleek, modern design. Constructed out of stainless steel, this vanity top is built for long-lasting durability while offering contemporary stylings. The Kingston Commercial 25 in. stainless steel sink with steel bathroom console sink base features a wash basin and metal base that can be accented with a handful of finish options. With a rust-resistant brushed finish, stainless steel is also resistant to scratches for a long-lasting, durable product. These vanities will stylishly and effortlessly become a part of your home, completing your modern bathroom ensemble.