Avanities 18.25-In. W Above Counter White Bathroom Vessel Sink Set For 1 Hole Center Faucet AV-30118

This product is a bundle (set of multiple products). This bathroom vessel sink set features a round shape with a traditional style. This product is made for above counter installation. DIY installation instructions are included in the box. This bathroom vessel sink set is designed for a 1 hole faucet and the faucet drilling location is on the center. Comes with an overflow for safety. This bathroom vessel sink set features 1 sink. This bathroom vessel sink set is made with ceramic. The primary color of this product is white and it comes with black hardware. Smooth non-porous surface; prevents from discoloration and fading. Double fired and glazed for durability and stain resistance. 1.75-in. standard USA-Canada drain opening. Constructed with lead-free brass, ensuring strength and durability. Solid bulky brass feel (not cheap and light). 18.25-in. Width (left to right). 18.25-in. Depth (back to front). 6.25-in. Height (top to bottom). All dimensions are nominal. This product can usually be shipped out in 1 day. Quality control approved in Canada. Each box on your order is physically opened-up and inspected to make sure only the highest quality product is shipped. We take and store photos of every single quality audit of every single order we ship. You can see them when you track your order on our website. THIS PRODUCT INCLUDE(S): 1x bathroom vessel sink in white color (146), 1x bathroom sink drain in black color (20318), 1x bathroom sink faucet in black color (28790). Faucet Finish: Black