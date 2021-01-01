MARSHALLTOWN Brick Trowels are designed for durability and offers professional-grade quality to help you complete all functional or decorative brick, block, and stonework. Like our other Masonry Trowels, each Brick Trowel is forged from a single piece of high carbon steel and polished to perfection for a clean finish to any job. MARSHALLTOWN offers three pattern options for your trowel: Philadelphia, London, or Wide London. You also can choose the best length and width to fit your needs as well as your preferred handle material. Choose between a soft grip DuraSoft®, grippy DuraCork®, plastic, wood, or high-quality leather handle. MARSHALLTOWN Brick Trowels are Made in the USA with Global Materials. Marshalltown 17.25-in Steel Philadelphia Trowel | 19P11.5