From benjara

Benjara 16.25 in. L x 6.25 in. W x 36.25 in. H Brown and Gold Oval Metal and Wood Decorative Wall Shelf with Brackets

$111.28
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Bring a charm to your home decor with this 4-tiered wall shelf. Constructed from metal with gold finish, this wall shelf features oval shape and spacious wooden shelves in brown finish, reflecting a modern charm. Provides a great placement to your books, vases and other decorative pieces, this wall shelf is sure to add a great update to your abode. With the 2-hooks provided at the back, it can easily be mounted on any wall. The elegant combination of colors makes it blend with all decor style. Color: Brown and Gold.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com