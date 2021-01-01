HomeRoots 71.25 in. Jasmine Grey, White Particle Board 5-Shelf Bookcase, Grey/ White

This bookcase is the ideal tool for those who wish to give a spark of modern charm to their rooms. Its design gives it a predominantly contemporary feel, which it in turn grants to wherever it finds itself. It in. s made from high grade particle board, laminate and MDF. Beside the intriguing and contemporary style in which it was designed and built, the bookcase also has ample storage space on its five shelves, for stashing books, photographs, magazines, or even small plants. It will add warmth and style to any place and the contemporary look of this bookcase gives it the ability to blend in any environment, including an office, or a living room. As for measurements of the bookcase, they are 71.25 in. for height, 15.5 in. for width and22.5 in. for depth and it weighs 27 lbs. You can match it with other decorations to get an ideal look for your space. Color: Grey/ White.