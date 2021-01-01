From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 25 in. Indoor/Outdoor Mini Cedar Pine Artificial Tree in Red Planter
Advertisement
A remarkable artificial mini cedar pine tree that effortlessly captures the spirit of the forest with its rich green color and lifelike delicate leaves. Standing in an included square red planter, this artificial tree's simple and classic look will be your new favorite home or office decor, plus it will never need water and requires zero maintenance. Place it at the edge of the console table and set a large wall mirror as a backdrop to create a classic arrangement.