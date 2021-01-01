From design toscano
Design Toscano 25-in H x 18-in W Off-White Angels and Cherubs Garden Statue | KY47014
Invite garden guests to enjoy your peaceful outdoor retreat as much as you do by providing this angelic companion scaled to sit on your bench, spa, or garden wall. With a beautiful butterfly alighting on her dainty elbow, our chubby cheeked cherub statue is based on a painting by William-Adolphe Bouguereau. Cast in quality designer resin with a timeless off-white finish, this angel statue is found exclusively at Design Toscano. 18\"W12\"D25\"H. 11 lbs. Design Toscano 25-in H x 18-in W Off-White Angels and Cherubs Garden Statue | KY47014