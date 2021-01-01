43.25 in. French Oak Gray/Black Plastic 4-shelf Etagere Bookcase with Open Back, French Oak Grey/Black Square Tubes

Furinno Turn-S-Tube Series storage shelves comes in 2-3-4-5-Tiers and variety of width and depth. This series of products also includes difference sizes width, height and different fun colors. This series is designed to meet the demand of fits in space, fits on budget and yet durable and efficient furniture. It is proven to be the most popular RTA furniture due to its functionality, price, and the no hassle assembly. The DIY project in assembling these products can be fun for kids and parents. There are no screws involved, thus it is totally safe to be a family project. Just turn the tube to connect the panels to form a storage shelf. The materials comply with particle board for furniture processed from parts of rubber trees. There is no foul smell of chemicals, durable and it is the most stable medium density composite wood used to make RTA furniture. Care instructions: Wipe clean with clean damped cloth. Avoid using harsh chemicals. Pictures are for illustration purpose. All decor items are not included in this offer. Color: French Oak Grey/Black Square Tubes.