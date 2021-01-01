OneSpace 36.25 in. Espresso/Black Metal 3-shelf Accent Bookcase with Open Back, Brown

The 50-JN173SHLF Modern Wood and Steel Shelf Display accentuates and shows off important items in the best possible light. Its espresso brown wood finish on sleek, black steel design makes it a beautiful addition in a number of ways. The design is open and easily accessible to place a variety of items delicate breakables and family photos, to awards, trophies, room accents and more. There are 3 sturdy shelves, each with extended back and sides to keep items stable and in place. The shelving is supported by a fully connected thick steel frame with 6 posts (two in front and 4 in back) for proper weight distribution and further stability. Each shelf is made of high density MDF wood, considered to perform better than real wood, and can hold up to 110 lbs. This display's sleek, modern look goes with any decor. Its durable space-saving construction makes it highly functional for the home or office. And its available at just the right price from OneSpace, part of Comfort Products family. With a history dating back to 1919, Comfort Products makes design and innovation affordable.