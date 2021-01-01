Lodge 10.25 in. Cast Iron Skillet in Black with Handle Holder

This 10.25 in. Skillet + Red Hot Handle Holder is multi-functional cookware that works wonders with slow-cooking recipes and all your favorite foods. Fry up a mess of catfish, roast a chicken or bake an apple crisp in this generous 10.25 in. pan that features two handles for heavy lifting and two subtle side lips for pouring. Cast iron loves a campfire, a stovetop or an oven and can slow-cook foods without scorching. It retains heat well so you can sear meat at higher temperatures and will keep your delicious meals warm for a long time. Whether used in a kitchen or camp, theses virtually indestructible cookware should last for generations. Made of cast iron, this Skillet evenly distributes heat from the bottom through the sidewalls. Sporting a stylish black color, the cast iron Skillet looks good in most kitchens and it doubles up as an excellent source of nutritional iron. Cast Iron, like your grandmother used, still ranks as one of the best cooking utensils ever made. It gives you a nearly non-stick surface, without the possible harmful fumes generated by preheating chemically treated nonstick cookware.